VRAs to launch State-wide protest for pay hike

February 01, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The condition of 28,000 Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) in the State is deplorable as their salaries have not been increased for the last six years, said VRAs’ Joint Action Committee.

At a meeting in Vijayawada on February 1 (Thursday), the committee members called upon all VRAs to be ready for a Statewide demonstration soon to draw the State government’s attention to their plight.

“At a time when prices of all essential commodities are skyrocketing, how can the government expect us to survive on a monthly salary of ₹10,500? Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to increase our honorarium to ₹15,000 before he came to power in 2019. Like his other promises, he reneged on this one too,” said T. Anji, under whose chairmanship the meeting was held.

VRAs’ Welfare and Service Association president N. Nagesh said they were promised Dearness Allowance of ₹500, but that too remains unfulfilled, and demanded that deserving VRAs be promoted to higher positions.

Later, the leaders of the committee met the Special Chief Secretary to the government, Revenue, and handed over petitions.

