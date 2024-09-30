ADVERTISEMENT

VRA killed as a bomb connected to a detonator goes off under his cot in Andhra

Published - September 30, 2024 09:38 am IST - KADAPA

His wife has been grievously injured

The Hindu Bureau

A Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) died on the spot after a bomb placed under his cot exploded.

The incident happened in the Kottapalle village of Vempalle mandal of Kadapa district late on Sunday (September 29, 2024) night.

The VRA Narasimha was sleeping in the bedroom of his house, when the bomb with a detonator placed underneath his cot went off all of a sudden, killing him instantaneously and grievously injuring his wife Subbalakshmamma. She was rushed to Vempalle government hospital.

The local police have identified a person named Babu as a suspect for the incident and suspects that it could be a case of extramarital affair. The police are investigating the case and they say that gelatine sticks were reportedly used.

