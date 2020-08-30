VRA held for ‘molesting minor’

KADAPA

30 August 2020 19:57 IST

The Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) of Mylavaram in Jammalamadugu mandal was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl on Saturday.

Police said the nine-year-old girl, residing in a colony, was playing with her friends on Saturday evening, when the VRA, Muneiah, happened to pass by the area. He dragged her away from the compound wall she was sitting on and tried to sexually assault her.

“When the other children raised an alarm, he fled the spot. We have tracked him down and arrested him,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jammalamadugu) N. Nagaraju told The Hindu.

The girl was rushed to the government hospital for treatment. The POCSO Act was invoked in this case, apart from several other sections of the IPC.