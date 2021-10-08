VR Siddhartha student secures plum job in Amazon

Harsha Nikhil, a student of Computer Science and Engineering at VR Siddhartha Engineering College in the city, has bagged a job offer of ₹32 lakh per annum with Amazon.

This is the third job offer in Harsha’s kitty, after being selected by Seamless Distribution Systems and EPAM, which also offered him attractive salary packages.

In a statement, college principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said the students had surpassed last year’s record of the highest package of ₹25 lakh per annum, offered to a student by Google.

He said that this year, a record number of 1,162 students from the college had been selected in the recruitment drive, as against 958 last year. While 161 students got offers with more than ₹5 lakh per annum, 500 students secured jobs that offered more than ₹4 lakh per annum.

Among the students from the 2022 graduating batch, 372 of them already found placements with a median salary of ₹8.2 lakh and an average salary of ₹5 lakh per annum.

Training and Placement Officer of the college Vijaya Maruthi Babu said the ongoing (2022) batch recruitments include six job offers from Microsoft with a salary package of ₹12 LPA, four from Deloitte (₹8 LPA), 33 job offers from TCS Digital (₹7.2 LPA) and 21 from Cognizant GenC Next (₹6.5 LPA)

Siddhartha Academy secretary P. Lakshmana Rao and convener M. Rajayyah congratulated Harsha and the placements team of the college.