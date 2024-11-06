V.R. Siddhartha student lands job with ₹52.6 lakh annual package

Nihitha Vemulapalli, a student of VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) Deemed to be University, has been recruited as a Solution Architect by Amazon for an annual CTC package of ₹52.6 lakh.

A statement issued by the institution on November 6 (Wednesday) said it was a moment of pride for the management and the faculty to see their student bagging such a high-paying job.

Vice-chancellor of VRSEC P.V. Rao said the management was confident that she would excel in her new role and contribute to Amazon’s global mission. Her role entails collaborating with teams to develop scalable, customer-centric solutions. “I am delighted to have made it to this company and I owe this success to the constant support I received from my faculty in the college and family members at home,” she said.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy P. Lakshmana Rao, vice-president M. Rajayya, pro vice-chancellor A.V. Ratna Prasad, dean D. Rajeswara Rao and training and placement officer K. Srinivas congratulated her for the achievement.

