ADVERTISEMENT

V.R. Siddhartha student lands job with ₹52.6 lakh annual package

Published - November 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Nihitha Vemulapalli, a student of VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) Deemed to be University, has been recruited as a Solution Architect by Amazon for an annual CTC package of ₹52.6 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by the institution on November 6 (Wednesday) said it was a moment of pride for the management and the faculty to see their student bagging such a high-paying job.

Vice-chancellor of VRSEC P.V. Rao said the management was confident that she would excel in her new role and contribute to Amazon’s global mission. Her role entails collaborating with teams to develop scalable, customer-centric solutions. “I am delighted to have made it to this company and I owe this success to the constant support I received from my faculty in the college and family members at home,” she said.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy P. Lakshmana Rao, vice-president M. Rajayya, pro vice-chancellor A.V. Ratna Prasad, dean D. Rajeswara Rao and training and placement officer K. Srinivas congratulated her for the achievement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US