 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

V.R. Siddhartha student lands job with ₹52.6 lakh annual package

Published - November 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Nihitha Vemulapalli, a student of VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) Deemed to be University, has been recruited as a Solution Architect by Amazon for an annual CTC package of ₹52.6 lakh.

A statement issued by the institution on November 6 (Wednesday) said it was a moment of pride for the management and the faculty to see their student bagging such a high-paying job.

Vice-chancellor of VRSEC P.V. Rao said the management was confident that she would excel in her new role and contribute to Amazon’s global mission. Her role entails collaborating with teams to develop scalable, customer-centric solutions. “I am delighted to have made it to this company and I owe this success to the constant support I received from my faculty in the college and family members at home,” she said.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy P. Lakshmana Rao, vice-president M. Rajayya, pro vice-chancellor A.V. Ratna Prasad, dean D. Rajeswara Rao and training and placement officer K. Srinivas congratulated her for the achievement.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.