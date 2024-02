February 26, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. R. Siddhartha Engineering College will organise its annual festival ‘AFOSEC-2024’ on February 28 (Wednesday). Microsoft Hyderabad senior director product management, Madhavi Bollepalli, will be the chief guest of the national level techno cultural fest.

