VPT stops Chinese ship from entering harbour

A Chinese ship with 17 Chinese and five Myannar crew members, were stopped from entering the harbour, here on Friday. Though the master of the ship declared that all were in healthy condition, the port authorities will embark the ship on Saturday and screen the crew members before allowing the ship into the harbour. This was done keeping in view the COVID- 19 threat.

Confirming this, the Deputy Chairman of VPT, said, “We are fully geared to meet the COVID-19 threat. We have thermal scanner guns, personal protection equipment like suits and double the required number of masks. In the last one month, only 30 vessels have arrived at the port and 760 crew members screened.”

All the vessels arriving at Vizag Port and their entire crew are subjected to screening as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The Pilots were advised to board the vessels using N 95, triple-layered masks and all staff, associated with shipping operations, is wearing masks and hand gloves.

There is a ban on crew of ships coming from the affected countries to de-board and go for shopping in the city in view of the threat.