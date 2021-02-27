Andhra Pradesh

VPT signs MoUs worth ₹58,831 crore

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) on Friday several memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹58,831 crore with stakeholders, ahead of the second Maritime India Summit, scheduled to be held in the city from March 2 to 4.

An MoU was signed between the VPT and the HPCL worth ₹28,264 crore for capacity expansion.

The ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India also entered into a pact worth ₹600 crore with the VPT for enhancing the present capacity of the AMNS pelletisation plant.

The Dredging Corporation of India also signed an MoU with VPT for ₹125 crore for sand trap dredging and beach nourishment at the RK Beach for five years.

Fishing harbour

The JD Fisheries and the Government of Andhra Pradesh signed a ₹100-crore MoU with the port trust for development of a fishing harbour. The Integral also entered into a MoU worth ₹38 crore for the installation and operation of harbour mobile cranes for higher productivity.

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board entered into an MoU of ₹28,388 crore for multi-purpose deep water commercial port, pharma hub, LNG terminal, shipbuilding centre and others.

Others MoUs worth about ₹3,316 crore were also signed, said VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao.

He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit virtually.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 1:34:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vpt-signs-mous-worth-58831-crore/article33945765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY