VPT signs MoUs worth ₹58,831 crore

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) on Friday several memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹58,831 crore with stakeholders, ahead of the second Maritime India Summit, scheduled to be held in the city from March 2 to 4.
An MoU was signed between the VPT and the HPCL worth ₹28,264 crore for capacity expansion.
The ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India also entered into a pact worth ₹600 crore with the VPT for enhancing the present capacity of the AMNS pelletisation plant.
The Dredging Corporation of India also signed an MoU with VPT for ₹125 crore for sand trap dredging and beach nourishment at the RK Beach for five years.
Fishing harbour
The JD Fisheries and the Government of Andhra Pradesh signed a ₹100-crore MoU with the port trust for development of a fishing harbour. The Integral also entered into a MoU worth ₹38 crore for the installation and operation of harbour mobile cranes for higher productivity.
The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board entered into an MoU of ₹28,388 crore for multi-purpose deep water commercial port, pharma hub, LNG terminal, shipbuilding centre and others.
Others MoUs worth about ₹3,316 crore were also signed, said VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao.
He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit virtually.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath