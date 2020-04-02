VPT posts impressive growth in 2019-20 financial year

Continuing its growth trajectory, the Visakhapatnam port has achieved highest incremental growth of 11.5%, the highest among all major ports during 2019-20.

Not withstanding the economy slowdown and competition thrown by the Gangavaram and other ports in the neighbourhood, the Visakhapatnam port has handled 72.72 million tonnes compared to 65.30 million tonnes the previous year. It received 7.42 million tonnes additionally.

“This is possible due to team work and support from the Railways, Customs and other stakeholders,” VPT Chairman K. Rammohan Rao told The Hindu.

Another significant achievement was its elevation from fourth to third position, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). Kandla retained the premier port status followed by the Paradip port.

“COVID-19 has caused dislocation, because of which we could handle a million tonnes less during the last month of the financial year,” VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh said. He attributed higher turnaround and less dwell time to remarkable improvement in volume of cargo.

Major cargo that was handled during the year included (in million tonnes) crude and POL 18.92, iron ore and pellets 14.39, coking coal 7.45, steam coal 9.27 and containers 5.03 lakh TEU.

VPT had put up an all-time high record since 1933 when it was opened to ocean traffic. It achieved 7.45% overall growth, the highest among all major ports. The port’s previous best was 68 million tonne in 2010-11, when Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam ports were not that active.