VPT has done well in traffic handling despite pandemic: Chairman

‘The second container terminal project may be completed in a year’

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust has finished the first half of this financial year with a marginal decline of traffic volume by only 5.7% with even as the coronavirus pandemic has an adverse impact on the economy, VPT Chairman K. Ram Mohana Rao has said.

“The decline in traffic volume is much less than that of all major ports put together in the first six months of the current fiscal year. The VPT handled 32.77 million tonnes of traffic when compared to 34.75 MT in the corresponding period last financial year,” Mr. Ram Mohana Rao told the media here on Tuesday. He attributed it to the dedication and teamwork of all officers, staff and workers of the put VPT, saying that they have put in their 100% efforts, despite the pandemic threat.

The decline in handling of some commodities was partially compensated by the improvement in the handling of other commodities.

The decline in cargo volume was in respect of the raw material for power sector (steam coal), steel sector (coking coal), petroleum sector (crude oil) and container cargo (import) due the global economic slowdown induced by the pandemic, Mr. Ram Mohana Rao said. The VPT, he said, achieved a significant growth in respect of handling iron ore and pellets, coastal export of thermal coal to the TANGEDCO, fertilizers, finished steel and container exports. The growth in handling iron ore was due to the increase in imports by China due to the decline in production in Australia and Brazil. Finished steel growth volume went up owing to the good demand from China, South Korea and Japan. The growth in fertilizer volume was due to the efforts of the VPT and container exports grew due to increase in agri products.

He said a second container terminal project, undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹633 crore, is expected to be completed in a year.

Ammonium nitrate import

Mr. Ram Mohan Rao explained that the VPT was designated to handle fertilizer grade of ammonium nitrate in ‘bagged form’ and imports were being allowed strictly on the basis of the necessary clearances. A 29-point checklist has been prepared by the VPT and it is being followed strictly by the importers.

Referring to the Major Ports Authority Bill-2020, the VPT Chairman said that it would provide the much-needed autonomy to the ports for effective utilisation of their assets. It would also increase the competition and promote efficiency. The VPT has initiated several measures to improve handling through mechanisation and offering competitive rates further.

Upcoming projects

The VPT is planning to make the existing four-lane road from the Convent Junction to Sheelanagar into a six-lane one. to ease traffic congestion. The estimated project cost has been put at ₹35 crore. Other upcoming projects include the mechanisation of three berths, a modern truck terminal and an additional oil handling facility by revamping the two existing oil berths, he said.