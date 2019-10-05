VPT handles extra 3 million tonnes in first half of fiscal

Visakhapatnam Port has achieved an additional three million tonnes of cargo in the first half of this fiscal compared to last year, thereby achieving 35 million tonnes. It is poised to achieve the third place among all major ports this year by meeting the target of 70 million tonnes by the end of the current fiscal, VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh said.

VPT will be completing 86 years of its existence on October 7. It has planned a series of activities to mark its foundation day including opening its operations to schoolchildren and the general public on October 6 and 7, officials said.

Addressing a media conference on Friday, Mr. Haranadh expressed confidence that an additional 35 million tonnes would be handled in the next six months.

“This year, we are confident of getting third place after Kandla and Paradip Ports in cargo handling. We have started innovative marketing techniques with Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and the Railways for supply of coal by providing total logistics support to them.

Similarly, we have made an agreement with NMDC and efforts are on to strike a similar deal with NTPC,” Mr. Haranadh said.

Nepal traffic

VPT has emerged as the preferred gateway for transporting cargo to and from Nepal by rail. Though Kolkata Port used to be the preferred destination earlier, VPT has come to replace Kolkata due to its better efficiency, transparency and implementation of electronic cargo systems.

Mr. Haranadh said that during an interaction with clients on a recent visit to Nepal, they had expressed their satisfaction with the quick clearances and fast delivery. The Prime Minister of Nepal had also appreciated the services of VPT, Mr. Haranadh said.

Simulation studies

“Simulation studies have been done as a pilot project to allow the entry of cape vessels into the inner harbour. The pilot project unit would show the path, distance, and depth to the pilot which would enable safer navigation. It would be a big game changer for VPT. The system would be procured soon and installed by October-end,” Mr. Haranadh said.

BIMSTEC conclave

VPT will host the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), the biggest conclave of ports, in the city on November 7 and 8.

All ports in India (both public and private) and those from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand are expected to participate. VPT has already signed an MoU with Thailand and expects to enter into agreements with some other countries during the conference, Mr. Haranadh said.