VPT Chairman visits ENC

VPT Chairman K.R. Mohana Rao interacting with Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, in Viskahapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 April 2021 01:09 IST

K.R. Mohana Rao, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust, called on Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), at the command’s headquarters, here on Friday.

The chairman apprised the Vice-Admiral on the performance of the Vizag port and ongoing developmental projects.

Various issues of mutual interest between the Indian Navy and VPT were discussed. The Indian Navy and the VPT have a shared history, and have coexisted at Visakhapatnam since the 1930s.