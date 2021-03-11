Voting percentage drops sharply in Vizianagaram

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana waiting in a queue to cast his vote, at MR College in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

VIZIANAGARAM

11 March 2021 00:10 IST

Turnout marginally better in Nellimarla, Bobbili and Parvatipuram

As anticipated by political parties, voting percentage in the elections to the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation was considerably lower than that recorded in other municipalities that went to the polls in the district on Wednesday.

Delay in distribution of voters’ slips, confusion over identification of polling booths and divisions are being cited as the reasons behind the low turnout of 64.50% in Vizianagaram. However, nearby Nellimarla nagar panchayat witnessed a strong turnout at 79.68% followed by Bobbili with 74.64% and Salur municipality with 72.75%.

Parvatipuram, the second biggest town in Vizianagaram district, registered 74.43% turnout. Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji sought action against officials alleging that they failed to ensure voting rights for all the people who had enrolled in the voters’ list.

“Many voters were disappointed and were forced to return to their homes without being able to exercising their voting right. The administration has completely ignored its responsibility to distribute slips indicating the street and booth numbers which are essential for uneducated persons to help them find their polling centres without any hindrance,” he said.

TDP activists led by the party’s minority wing leader Shaik Khadha Basha staged a protest in Kataveedhi over alleged rigging in 11th and 12th wards. Alleging ‘rigging’ of votes done, Mr. Basha said many genuine voters’ returned without exercising their voting right due to confusion in identification of polling booths and called for an inquiry.

The district administration heaved a sigh of relief with the completion of polling peacefully barring a few incidents and agitations. The election was peaceful in almost all 70 sensitive and 47 sensitive areas in Vizianagaram city. Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, election observer Kantilal Dande and Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari monitored the election process.

Meanwhile, both YSRCP and Telugu Desam said they were confident of bagging the most number of divisions.

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and other YSRCP leaders are hopeful of winning at least 49 out of 50 wards in the city. TDP Mayoral candidate Kandi Samantaka Mani said that urban voters were frustrated over the lack of development in the city and said this would help the TDP secure a comfortable win.