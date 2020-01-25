Andhra Pradesh

Voting indispensable for a healthy democracy, says Chittoor Collector

more-in

Narayana Bharat Gupta inaugurated 10th National Voters’ Day celebrations

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Saturday encouraged the youth to exercise their right to vote in order to sustain a healthy democratic society.

Inaugurating the 10th National Voters’ Day celebrations along with the officials and senior citizens at Nagaiah Kalakshetram here, the Collector said that by exercising the diligent right of voting, public could pave way to usher in multi-pronged development in the society. This would strengthen the administration of the civic bodies and legislative bodies at the State and national level, he said.

Social worker felicitated

Septuagenarian social worker P. Parthasarathy Naidu, who undertook a door-to-door campaign to spread the message of the National Voters’ Day, was felicitated by the Collector on the occasion.

Mr. Naidu (77), who had been actively casting his vote in all the elections, including local bodies, Assembly and Lok Sabha for the last six decades, said: “Children should be enlightened on the importance of voting in the schools. This will prepare them to join the democratic system when the right time comes. Unfortunately, many people are losing interest to cast their votes, and this would adversely impact the younger generation.”

District Revenue Officer T. Vijay Chander, heads of various departments, senior officials of the Chittoor Municipal Corporation were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 9:41:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/voting-indispensable-for-a-healthy-democracy-says-collector/article30653358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY