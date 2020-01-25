Voting indispensable for a healthy democracy, says Chittoor Collector

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Saturday encouraged the youth to exercise their right to vote in order to sustain a healthy democratic society.

Inaugurating the 10th National Voters’ Day celebrations along with the officials and senior citizens at Nagaiah Kalakshetram here, the Collector said that by exercising the diligent right of voting, public could pave way to usher in multi-pronged development in the society. This would strengthen the administration of the civic bodies and legislative bodies at the State and national level, he said.

Social worker felicitated

Septuagenarian social worker P. Parthasarathy Naidu, who undertook a door-to-door campaign to spread the message of the National Voters’ Day, was felicitated by the Collector on the occasion.

Mr. Naidu (77), who had been actively casting his vote in all the elections, including local bodies, Assembly and Lok Sabha for the last six decades, said: “Children should be enlightened on the importance of voting in the schools. This will prepare them to join the democratic system when the right time comes. Unfortunately, many people are losing interest to cast their votes, and this would adversely impact the younger generation.”

District Revenue Officer T. Vijay Chander, heads of various departments, senior officials of the Chittoor Municipal Corporation were present.