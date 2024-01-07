Voting for YSR Congress amounts to betraying the nation: Naidu

January 07, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said voting for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) amounts to betraying the nation, and vowed to bring back good governance if his party was brought to power in the ensuing general elections.

The manifesto of the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance would be released soon and they should be elected if people wished to see an improvement in their lives, he said while reiterating that they came together for a cause, which was to get rid of the YSRCP.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the TDP at Tiruvuru in NTR district as a part of its Raa Kadali Raa campaign on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said people from 80 countries expressed their solidarity with him when he was unjustly arrested (for allegedly masterminding the skill development scam), hinting that it was YSRCP’s conspiracy to intimidate him in the run-up to the elections.

He insisted that the YSRCP Government failed on all fronts and it destroyed Amaravati (after initially backing the idea of developing it as a greenfield capital city, on the floor of the Legislative Assembly) even as Hyderabad continued to make rapid strides.

He recalled that it was the TDP Government that laid the foundation for Cyberabad, the Outer Ring Road and the Shamshabad airport which catapulted Hyderabad into the coveted league of global cities. Amaravati would remain as the capital he asserted, and noted that the YSRCP Government’s ‘reverse administration’ took the State back by 30 years.

Mr. Naidu stressed the need to end the draconian rule of the YSRCP, saying that no sector has progressed and there has been a breakdown of law and order. Andhra Pradesh (AP) stood in the third position in the country in suicides by farmers, which reflects the grim agriculture scenario.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy got a palace built on Rushikonda at a staggering cost of ₹500 crore while leaving Amaravati to its fate. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy unleashed a reign of terror in the State through his vindictive politics, Mr. Naidu asserted.

The TDP chief said he would not let the YSRCP vitiate the process of elections and advised the people to carefully decide which party - TDP or YSRCP - was capable of developing the State and vote for it.

He assured the people that there would be no hike in the power tariffs after the TDP-JSP alliance takes over the reins. The YSRCP was bound to lose the elections as its track record was pathetic, he said, adding that the people should be wary of the consequences of giving their mandate to the YSRCP for the second time.

