Voters show little interest in parishad polls

VIZIANAGARAM / SRIKAKULAM

08 April 2021 23:54 IST

Many polling stations wore a deserted look in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

The MPTC and ZPTC elections witnessed lacklustre polling in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Thursday.

The voters had shown little interest in the elections, and the huge drop in polling percentage when compared with the recent panchayat and municipal elections vouched for it.

In Vizianagaram district, while the polling percentage in ZPTC and MPTC elections was 66.81, it was 85 in panchayat elections and 72.89 in the municipal elections.

In Srikakulam district, while the polling percentage in the parishad elections was 58.37, it was 81 in the panchayat elections and 71.44 in the municipal elections.

One of the main reasons for such a scenario was the decision of the TDP, the principal opposition party, to boycott the process.

Confusion over the conduct of the elections and scorching heat also led to low voter turnout.

Till about a decade ago, the political parties had fought the elections vehemently to retain their presence in the villages. In the elections conducted in 2014, the YSRCP too proved its strength.

Though the TDP leadership decided to stay away from the process, those who had already filed their nominations favoured to continue in the fray. The presence of the BJP, the JSP and the CPI(M) was confined to only a few seats.

With not much of Opposition presence, the YSRCP leaders were confident of winning majority seats.

Election were held for 31 ZPTC and 494 MPTC seats in Vizianagaram district. The voter turnout was minimal in all the 1,879 polling stations in the district.

The situation was similar in Srikakulam district with voters showing little interest right from the word go in all the 38 mandals. Almost all the 2,288 polling stations, where polling was conducted to elect 37 ZPTC and 590 MPTC seats, wore a deserted look after noon. There were no untoward incidents in the 79 very sensitive and 144 sensitive villages.