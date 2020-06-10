Voters losing confidence in Jagan govt.: TDP

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

NELLORE

10 June 2020 13:13 IST

‘It has failed to raise the demand of SCS in Parliament’

The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh has lost the people’s confidence with its acts of omission and commission in a short period of time, Opposition Telugu Desam Party(TDP) contended on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, TDP SPSR Nellore District President Beeda Ravichandra said no other government in the country had to face so many “adverse” rulings by the High Court and Supreme court on various issues. But it seemed to be not learning any lessons.

The ruling YSRCP, which got the people’s mandate for securing Special Category Status(SCS), had failed to raise the demand effectively in Parliament, he said.

‘Destructive politics’

The rule of the party was marked by “destructive politics” started with demolition of “Praja Vedike” built by the previous TDP government for a public cause, he added. The YSRCP, which raised corruption charges against the then Chandrababu Naidu Government, allegedly to mislead the people while it was in the opposition, could not prove any of them in its one year in office, he contended.

Meanwhile, TDP district wing Official Spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy alleged that contractors hailing from Nellore had earned a reputation nation-wide for the efficient execution of works. But they were shying away from doing contracts in Nellore unable to put up with the “political pressure” from the ruling party, led by Irrigation Minister P.Anil Kumar Yadav in the district.