Voters’ list revision will continue till last week of September, says Vizianagaram Collector

September 01, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Deletion of names should be done only after proper verification, Nagalakshmi tells staff

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi directed all the officials concerned to take utmost care in the revision of voters’ list and deletion of names from the lists. Deletion of names should be done only after ‘pancha nama’ if death certificates were not available.  

In the backdrop of objections from opposition parties and delay in the door-to-door survey, the Collector has been closely monitoring the process. She has already made surprise visits to various places in Garividi, and Cheepurupalli.

She told The Hindu on Friday that corrections were being made in accordance with the guidelines of the higher authorities and the Election Commission of India. All the booth-level officers were directed to prepare the voters’ list without any mistakes.

“Revision of voters will be done till the last week of September, 2023. The draft roll publication will be done in October. The finalisation of poling stations would also be completed very soon. New polling booths will be established if the voters’ number is more than 1,500 in a particular place,” Ms. Nagalakshmi said.

