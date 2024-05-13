Voters laud services of NCC, NSS cadets and police personnel at polling stations

The voters praised the services rendered by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) and the police personnel at the polling stations on May 13 (Monday).

The NCC and NSS students helped the police regulate the queue lines at the polling booths as the voters waited for their turn. Students of various colleges who were deployed for election duties at polling stations supplied water to the voters waiting in queues and helped them cast their votes.

“I was suffering from paralysis and reached the polling station in an auto. A girl, who was NSS volunteer, took me to the polling booth,” said Suryakantam, a senior citizen.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that 1,300 NCC and NSS cadets were deployed at the polling stations in the district.

“The police asked me to sit in a chair at the booth. Later, a constable accompanied me to the polling booth,” said a physically handicapped person.

“The NSS and the NCC cadets helped us a lot. Some voters came to the polling station without an attendant. The NCC students took them to the EVMs and assisted them,” said a polling officer.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi appreciated the NCC students who were helping the voters.

“We have learned about the polling process and the problems of senior citizens waiting in the queue lines. I thank the election authorities and the District Election Officer for giving us the opportunity to serve th people,” said Sri Lakshmi, an NCC volunteer.

