Voters go up by over 1 lakh in Krishna since Jan.

Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Sunday said that a total of 108 auxiliary polling stations would be set up across the district with the increase in the number of total voters from 33,03,592 in January to 34,12,581 by Sunday. The 3,968 regular polling stations would function as usual.

Mr. Imtiaz told the media that 30,000 form-6 applications received for enrolment of voters were yet to be verified. “March 15 is the last date to accept the form-6 applications. Only 5,000 votes of those found dead have been deleted,” he added.

Mr. Imtiaz said that nominations would be accepted from March 18 and the last date for withdrawal is March 28 as per the schedule. The election in the two parliamentary constituencies - Machilipatnam and Vijayawada - and 16 Assembly constituencies will be held on April 11.

“The issue of fake form-7 applications is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team. The Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh has ensured 1,000 more VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trail) for Krishna district in a few days,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

Vigil on borders

In the joint press conference, Superintendent of Police Sarvasresth Tripathy said that the talks with the Telangana police have been completed to ensure a robust vigil on the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to implement the model code of conduct.

“The SIT investigating the fake form-7 applications is in touch with us. A request has been made to the Central government for the required strength of the paramilitary forces,” said Mr. Tripathy.

“A total of six sensitive polling stations have been identified and an action plan to conduct the election has been prepared,” he said, adding the district authorities were waiting for certain guidelines to keep an eye on the campaigns on social media.