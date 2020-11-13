Voters fed up with regional parties: BJP

Srikakulam

13 November 2020 00:23 IST

Party holds training programme in Srikakulam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that it is set to play a pivotal role in A.P. politics within no time, claiming that people were fed up with both regional parties — the YSRCP and the TDP.

The party began its two-day training programme at Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district. Party senior leader and Etcherla in-charge Nadukuditi Eswara Rao said that the recent elections in Bihar and by-elections across the country have shown that only the BJP can ensure a ‘clean administration’ in the country.

“The party will be able to form the government in the State after the next Assembly elections,” he said.

Party leaders Paidi Venugopalam and Sevvana Umamaheswari were present at the training programme. BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav will attend the training programme and speak about BJP’s role in Indian politics, its ideology and people’s aspirations.