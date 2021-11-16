Voter turnout for parishad polls below 50% in Chittoor

Kadapa district sees 84.49% polling; special officer to monitor counting in Kuppam

Less than 50% of voters turned out to exercise their franchise in the polling to the seven MPTCs and one ZPTC in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

The Bangarupalem ZPTC registered the lowest voter turnout of 37.81%. The Gudupalle, K.V. Palle, Kuppam, Nagari and S.R. Puram MPTCs saw over 65% voting.

In Gudipala and Shantipuram MPTCs, there was a steady flow of voters to the polling booths from the afternoon, though the turnout was poor in the morning.

The police heaved a sigh of relief as no untoward incident was reported.

In the neighbouring Kadapa district, heavy polling (84.49%) was witnessed for three MPTCs.

The Muddanur MPTC saw a highest of 85.91% polling, which was followed by Jammalamadugu (85.34%) and Proddatur (83.70%). In all, 3,422 people had exercised their franchise.

Meanwhile, Chittoor district Collector M. Hari Narayanan said, barring stray incidents of disturbance outside the polling stations, the polling was peaceful in Kuppam.

The police made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes for the 24- ward Kuppam Municipality on Wednesday.

N. Prabhakar Reddy, an IAS officer, was posted as special officer to monitor the counting in Kuppam.