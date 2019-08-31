Andhra Pradesh

Voter list revision from tomorrow

The month-long exercise of revision of voter list will commence on September 1. In an official release, Krishna District Collector A.Md.Imtiaz said that A.P. Chief Electoral Officer K. Vijayanand would launch the voter list revision-2020 in Vijayawada. The Booth Level Officers would visit the households, registering the new voters, add the necessary details and take up corrections in the voter list concerned across the State.

