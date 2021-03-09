Vote us if you want Amaravati to remain Capital, says Naidu

‘Party is sacrosanct, leaders come and go’

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu launched a broadside against the YSRCP government on the final day of campaigning for the elections to urban local bodies.

Addressing a series of roadside campaign meetings, Mr. Naidu even vented out his frustration at the people for not opposing the policies of the YSRCP government.

“You (the voters) will not act when the situation demands. What are you doing when farmers have been agitating in Amaravati for more than 400 days? Are the people in Guntur so selfish and timid?, asked Mr. Naidu during his campaign.

“The dream of having the Capital in Amaravati has been lost to a man. You fear the police as they threaten you. But I warn you, if we (TDP) lose Guntur, then it will appear that we have forfeited our right on Capital Amaravati,’’ he said.

The meeting saw some tense moments at Yadava Bazaar, when supporters of the YSRCP tried to take out a rally on the same road where Mr. Naidu was campainging. However, the police intervened and asked the YSRCP supporters to take an alternative route for their rally.

Later, Mr. Naidu continued his tirade against the YSRCP government, blaming it for the rise in prices of essential commodities. “The people have started fearing village and ward volunteers. They have also stopped questioning the government. Leaders come and go. But, party is sacrosanct. Remember. If one leader goes, there will be hundreds more to join the party,” said Mr. Naidu told the people, while making a veiled reference to TDP MLA Maddali Giridhar, who had resigned from the party last year.

Further, Mr. Naidu sought the support of the people in favour of TDP candidates in the municipal elections. TDP mayor candidate Kovelamudi Ravindra Babu (Nani) and east constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed were also present on the occasion.