Vote transfer between partners clicked for the NDA in Andhra Pradesh

The General and Assembly elections of 2024 have turned out to be a disaster for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

In 2019, when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had stormed to power by securing 151 of 175 Assembly seats, he and his party leaders would not have dreamt that they would not only be reduced to a mere 11 seats in 2024 but also lose the opposition party status in the Legislative Assembly as it fell short by seven seats.

The elections also saw the re-emergence of veteran politician and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, whom many had written off after his party’s disastrous show in 2019 when it won 23 seats.

So is the case of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan. The actor-turned politician was jeered by the YSRCP leaders when his electoral debut ended in a disaster in 2019. The party could win just one seat, and Mr. Pawan Kalyan himself lost miserably from both the places where he contested.

Both Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan are back now with a bang with the TDP securing 135 seats, JSP achieving 100% strike rate by winning 21 of the 21 seats its contested as per the seat-sharing agreement, and the BJP coming back strongly by winning 8 out of 10 seats it contested.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the NDA (TDP-JSP-BJP) combination could win 21 of 25 seats and the YSRCP four.

While analysing the results and the disastrous performance of the YSRCP, a number of aspects have come to the fore such as anti-incumbency, the controversy surrounding the Land Titling Act, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself getting into a shell and not being accessible to his own party leaders and the media after the 2019 elections, development and employment generation taking a backstage, charges of rampant corruption, and liquor, sand and land mafia.

But what really appears to have turned the tables in favour of the alliance is the transfer of votes between the partners.

Post the seat-sharing deal, there was initially stiff resistance from the leaders and prospective candidates of all the three parties (TDP- JSP-BJP). Many prominent leaders in places such as Pendurthi, V. Madugula, Pithapuram, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and ASR districts had even come out openly in rebellion against the leadership. But it was tactfully handled by both Mr. Pawan and Mr. Naidu.

They were pacified by promising to look into their aspirations after winning the elections. The differences were ironed out quickly and the alliance started to slowly function as one unit.

“It took some time, but we gelled well at the right moment, and everything fell in place by the final phase of the campaign. The message of our leaders, both Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan, was loud and clear — We have to defeat Mr. Jagan — and we worked towards it,” said TDP MLA-elect from Gajuwaka Palla Srinivasa Rao.

As per the alliance leaders, the effect and impact of vote transfer was close to 80%.

“This is one reason why a majority of our MLAs and MPs have won the elections with handsome margins. In 2019, though TDP did not fare well, the difference in the margin was very small, and in some places it was in hundreds,” said TDP MLA-elect from Bheemunipatnam Ganta Srinivasa Rao.