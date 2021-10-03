Vote JSP to power in 2024 to ensure Rayalaseema’s development: Pawan

JSP president Pawan Kalyan addressing a public meeting at Kothacheruvu, near Puttaparthi, in Anantapur district on Saturday.

ANANTAPUR

03 October 2021 00:14 IST

‘Let us bring about a change in society through inclusiveness’

JSP president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday exhorted people to bring his party to power in the 2024 elections to ensure development of the Rayalaseema Region.

“Let us bring about a change in society through inclusiveness and taking along with us the minorities and the Boya, Valmiki and Ontari communities from the Backward Classes, and usher in development of the region. Show your anger against the YSRCP by voting for the JSP in the elections,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said while addressing a public meeting at Kothacheruvu after participating in the road repair work.

Taking exception to the “caste politics being pursued by the YSRCP” by ignoring the BCs and minorities, the JSP exhorted them to “be brave and oppose the oppression.”

“Dalits in Rayalaseema cannot raise their voice. The JSP has to stand by them. There is no place for fear in a democracy,” he said.

“The law and order situation is so bad in the State that even the decades-old TDP is on a back foot and is not openly opposing the YSRCP,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and pitied the plight of TDP leaders J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and Madhusudhan Reddy as the “ruling party is not allowing them to live peacefully.”

The YSRCP government was not allowing industries to flourish in the State, he alleged, and added that it was trying to send out big companies such as KIA Motors as well. “Entrepreneurs are fearing to invest in the State,” he alleged.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan asked the youth if the government provided them jobs in the last two-and-a-half years.

“The government has not been able to provide water to all the mandals in the district as it lacks the will to do so. But Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s organisation could quench the thirst of many people,” he said.

Party leaders Nadendla Manohar and Varun were present on the dais.