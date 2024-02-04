Vote is an effective weapon against the ills plaguing democracy, says Padmanabhaiah

February 04, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Union Home Secretary K. Padmanabhaiah said that a vote is an effective weapon against the ills plaguing Indian democracy, and exhorted people to exercise the right to vote wisely so that they elect governments that are worthy of emulation.

Mr. Padmanabhaiah said that every eligible person has to recognise the fact that voting is his or her onerous responsibility, and a fundamental right that should not be squandered. The rulers of yesteryears used to serve the public in letter and spirit, but of late the number of criminals and corrupt elements in politics has increased exponentially, he observed.

Participating in a round-table meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy (CFD) on the theme ‘Exercise Citizenship Duty - Strengthen Democracy’ on Sunday, Mr. Padmanabhaiah said that politics have become so vitiated that a candidate seeking election to the Lok Sabha was nowadays spending Rs. 100 crore and recovering it through all possible means later as a profit on investment.

CFD general secretary and former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said that the objectives of democracy could be achieved only when people played their role actively and stressed on the need to reduce the apathy of educated urban voters. The voting percentage should be high if democracy was to flourish, he said, suggesting people to cast their votes without yielding to allurements.

Former State Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam said that people who do not cast their votes don’t have the right to ask for good governance. Retired IAS officers P.V. Ramesh and B. Srinivas, CFD joint secretary V. Lakshmana Reddy, noted physician G. Samaram, Vijayawada former Mayor Jandhyala Sankar, educationist M.C. Das, AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation President P. Bhaskar Rao and others also spoke.

During the occasion, the dignitaries released the Vijayawada Declaration on the importance of voting and stressed the need to spread awareness about it.

