GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vote is an effective weapon against the ills plaguing democracy, says Padmanabhaiah

The former Union Home Secretary was participating in a round-table meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy on the theme ‘Exercise Citizenship Duty - Strengthen Democracy’

February 04, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Government of India former Home Secretary K. Padmanabhaiah, former State Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and other dignitaries during the meeting on the theme ‘Exercise Citizenship Duty - Strengthen Democracy organised by Citizens for Democracy in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Government of India former Home Secretary K. Padmanabhaiah, former State Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and other dignitaries during the meeting on the theme ‘Exercise Citizenship Duty - Strengthen Democracy organised by Citizens for Democracy in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Former Union Home Secretary K. Padmanabhaiah said that a vote is an effective weapon against the ills plaguing Indian democracy, and exhorted people to exercise the right to vote wisely so that they elect governments that are worthy of emulation.

Mr. Padmanabhaiah said that every eligible person has to recognise the fact that voting is his or her onerous responsibility, and a fundamental right that should not be squandered. The rulers of yesteryears used to serve the public in letter and spirit, but of late the number of criminals and corrupt elements in politics has increased exponentially, he observed. 

Participating in a round-table meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy (CFD) on the theme ‘Exercise Citizenship Duty - Strengthen Democracy’ on Sunday, Mr. Padmanabhaiah said that politics have become so vitiated that a candidate seeking election to the Lok Sabha was nowadays spending Rs. 100 crore and recovering it through all possible means later as a profit on investment. 

CFD general secretary and former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said that the objectives of democracy could be achieved only when people played their role actively and stressed on the need to reduce the apathy of educated urban voters. The voting percentage should be high if democracy was to flourish, he said, suggesting people to cast their votes without yielding to allurements.

Former State Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam said that people who do not cast their votes don’t have the right to ask for good governance. Retired IAS officers P.V. Ramesh and B. Srinivas, CFD joint secretary V. Lakshmana Reddy, noted physician G. Samaram, Vijayawada former Mayor Jandhyala Sankar, educationist M.C. Das, AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation President P. Bhaskar Rao and others also spoke.

During the occasion, the dignitaries released the Vijayawada Declaration on the importance of voting and stressed the need to spread awareness about it. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.