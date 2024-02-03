Vote for YSRCP again as a token of gratitude, A.P. Chief Minister Jagan appeals to beneficiaries

February 03, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MALKAPURAM (ELURU)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Saturday sought the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes to vote for the YSRCP again in the ensuing elections by pressing two buttons, reciprocating their gratitude for pressing 124 buttons by him to release the financial assistance.

In his address at the ‘Siddham’ campaign here in Eluru district, Mr. Jagan said, “I have pressed the button 124 times during my 57-week tenure, releasing ₹2.55 lakh crore under various welfare schemes through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. In the ensuing elections, It is your turn to press the button twice for the YSRCP; one to vote for your MLA and another one for your MP. Do it once for your son (Jagan) in the next elections.“

Hinting at a hike in all the social pensions if the YSRCP was voted to power again, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated, “Voting the opponents can be seen as a consent to put an end to the schemes. Such a mandate will give a new lease of life to Janmabhumi Committees that are rooted in corruption.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed that the opponents would undo the good done by the YSRCP to every household, putting the future of the State in peril.

“The corruption-free system is our Unique Selling Price (USP). We have scripted success in delivering social justice without any discrimination,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy dared TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to verify the 10-year bank transactions of the poor, calculate the depositions, and make a comparison on how much benefit was released directly into the accounts during the terms of the TDP and YSRCP.

Gram Swarajyam

“We have achieved Gram Swarajyam by guaranteeing that every rupee spent by the government reaches the beneficiary without any discrimination and political background. We have shown it in the country that Gram Swarajyam became a reality during the YSRCP regime,” said Mr. Jagan.

“Beginning from Kuppam to Ichchapuram, every village is equipped with the secretariat system and other facilities to run a local body on its own,” he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the beneficiaries to be his ‘star campaigners’ and bring the YSRCP back to power.

Referring to the strategies of the opponents, he claimed, “I am alone in the view of my opponents. However, the fact is that I am in the hearts of crores of people, who are my strength.”

Ministers Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and P. Viswaroop were among others who spoke.