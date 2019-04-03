Vote for those who strive for SCS, Chalasani urges people

Kurnool

03 April 2019 01:18 IST

Criticises MPs for not vigorously protesting on the issue

Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi convener Chalasani Srinivas expressed distress over politicians taking pot shots at each other instead of talking about issues concerning the State.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he urged people to vote only for those candidates who are willing to fight for Special Category Status in Parliament. Use NOTA (none of the above) if necessary, he added.

Drawing parallel to struggle waged for formation of Telangana State, Mr. Srinivas said agitation would continue till SCS is achieved. He criticised MPs for not vigorously protesting in Parliament on the issue.He said that the Centre has allowed to write IIT JEE in Gujarati and added that this is an imposition of northern languages on South India and must not be allowed.

