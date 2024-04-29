Vote for the real hero for a bright future, Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals to people  

April 29, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - AMBAJIPETA/CHODAVARAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 29 (Monday) appealed to the public to vote for the “real hero in real life for a bright future for every household”.

In a two-hour election campaign at Ambajipeta in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy lamented that nobody would want to admire villains in real life.

“Why should Jagan Mohan Reddy be defeated in the elections? Should he be defeated for the revolutionary welfare measures delivered at every household?” he asked while addressing a public meeting.

“In this decisive poll battle, the voters must give another choice to the YSRCP instead of welcoming the alliance that comes up with the Janmabhoomi Committee system,” said the Chief Minister.

Referring to the amount of money spent on welfare by the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The welfare done in the last five years is equal to the welfare done by my predecessors since Independence”.

He said 130 buttons were pressed to disburse ₹2.7 lakh crore through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method as part of various welfare schemes, apart from recruitment done for 2.31 lakh government jobs and the guaranteed disbursement of social welfare pensions on the first day of every month. “The numbers speak it all about the welfare done in the last five years in the State,” he said.

Referring to the ‘Super Six’ manifesto of the TDP-JSP combine, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the manifesto “lacked commitment and was aimed at taking the voters for a ride.”

The YSRCP president also appealed to the people to vote in favour of the party candidate from P. Gannavaram Assembly constituency and retired irrigation engineer Vipparthi Venu Gopal and the nominee for Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency Rapaka Vara Prasad.

Braving the scorching heat, the YSRCP activists and supporters joined Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the rally and public meeting.

The Chief Minister took part in a campaign in the Chodavaram Assembly segment of Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency later.

He appealed to the voters to elect the YSRCP again to ensure the continuation of welfare schemes and the development of infrastructure in the State.

He said that the election promises being made by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would “evaporate as it happened after the 2014 elections”.

“The TDP had cheated the people in the name of loan waiver to farmers, SHGs and Mahalakshmi scheme. Mr. Naidu had left the unemployed youth to fend for themselves after promising jobs and a monthly stipend of ₹2,000. If anyone thinks of Mr. Naidu who has served as the Chief Minister for three terms, not a single scheme comes to mind,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He appealed to the people to help the YSRCP sweep all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

YSRCP regional coordinator for North Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy, party’s MLA candidate from Chodavaram Karanam Dharmasri and Anakapalli Lok Sabha MP nominee Budi Muthyala Naidu accompanied Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

