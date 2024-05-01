Vote for Congress to fight BJP’s privatisation policy, Gidugu urges supporters of Left parties

May 01, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former A.P. Congress Committee president and the party Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju on Wednesday appealed to the supporters of the Left parties to vote for the Congress party to intensify the fight against BJP’s privatisation policy.

Scores of supporters of Left parties led by Mr. Rudra Raju and CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna on Wednesday took out a rally marking May Day in Rajamahendravaram.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rudra Raju has alleged that the BJP has been striving to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant putting the lives of thousands of workers at risk. “In Andhra Pradesh, the Congress party will strive to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and other public sector units,” said Mr. Rudra Raju.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the CPI would extend its fullest cooperation and support for the Congress party in the general elections. CPI national executive committee member Akkineni Vanaja, CPI East Godavari district secretary T. Madhu and other leaders from the Left parties were present.

