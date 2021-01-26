Vote a powerful instrument to save democracy: Governor

Youngsters should enrol and actively participate in voting, he says

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that the vote is not just a right to be exercised mechanically as and when elections are held, but it is a powerful instrument in the hands of people to save democracy.

Speaking after inaugurating the 11th National Voters’ Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Monday, Mr. Harichandan said the right to vote had been provided as per the Constitution and every citizen of the country, including youth, should feel proud to perform their respective constitutional duties and contribute for the growth of the nation.

Young voters should come forward and actively participate in voting, he said and asked youngsters to register themselves as voters once they become eligible.

K. Vijayanand, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said the Voters’ Day was being celebrated all over the country with the theme of ‘Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed’. It was the day on which the Election Commission of India (ECI) was constituted in the year 1950.

Earlier, the Governor presented awards to Visakhapatnam Collector V. Vinay Chand, Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawahar Lal, Prakasam Collector Pola Bhaskar, AP Legislature Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu, V. Vijaya Rama Raju, VC & MD, AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation, Medida Jahnavi, Sub-Collector, Madanapalle, K. Bala Tripura Sundari, SDC, KRRC, Vizianagaram, M. Visvesswara Naidu, SDC, KRRC, Anantapur, Chaitanya Bharati, Project Manager in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, for their performance in enrolling more number of voters.

Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and other officers attended the programme.