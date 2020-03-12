Vontimitta gearing up for Brahmotsavams

A team from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), led by its Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, inspected arrangements at Sri Kodandaramalayam ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams. Also, the annual ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ will be conducted on behalf of the State government at this temple on April 7.

Accompanied by Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Mr. Singhal reached Vontimitta temple on Wednesday where he was joined by Kadapa Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Joint Collector M. Gouthami to oversee the arrangements being made at the venue.

The preliminary inspection ahead of the annual event comes in the wake of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to participate in the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita at Vontimitta. “Every year we are bettering our development activities at this historical place and this year’s addition are the permanent sheds,” Mr. Singhal told the media.

The customary ‘Talambralu’, to be used during the wedding ritual and later distributed among the participating public, is getting packed in sachets to ensure easy distribution. The TTD will deploy volunteers ‘Srivari Sevakulu’ at the spot to ensure orderly movement of devotees and for lending a helping hand in various aspects. The team also inspected the progress of work at ‘Kalyana Vedika’, the sprawling venue where the wedding will be conducted, and the Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) under construction.

Publicity activity formally began with Mr. Singhal and other officials releasing posters and other graffiti for the annual Brahmotsavams slated for April 2 .TTD Chief Engineer Ramachandra Reddy, Superintending Engineers M. Ramesh Reddy and Venkateswarlu, Executive Engineer Jaganmohan Reddy, Devasthanam Forest Office Phani Kumar Naidu, Deputy Executive Officer (Vontimitta temple) Lokanatham accompanied the team in the inspection.