Vontimitta Brahmotsavams to begin on April 17

March 15, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KADAPA

The annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandaramalayam temple of Vontimitta will be held from April 17 to 25, with the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ slated for April 16. The event will be followed by ‘Pushpa Yagam’ on March 26.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, along with a team of officials drawn from various departments, inspected the arrangements at the temple on Friday. “With exactly a month left for the annual festival, which coincides with Rama Navami, we have already started making arrangements,” he said.

The ‘Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam’ will be conducted on April 22, arrangements for which are also underway at the massive complex located close to the temple. He instructed authorities to stick to deadlines on arrangements, keeping in mind the huge inflow of devotees.

TTD’s Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Deputy Executive Officers Natesh Babu S. Harikrishna, K. Prasanthi, Gunabhushan Reddy, Siva Prasad, Deputy Conservator of Forest Srinivasulu and Kadapa district officials took part.

