GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vontimitta Brahmotsavams to begin on April 17

March 15, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam inspecting arrangements ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandaramalayam in Vontimitta of Kadapa district on Friday.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam inspecting arrangements ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandaramalayam in Vontimitta of Kadapa district on Friday.

The annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandaramalayam temple of Vontimitta will be held from April 17 to 25, with the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ slated for April 16. The event will be followed by ‘Pushpa Yagam’ on March 26.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, along with a team of officials drawn from various departments, inspected the arrangements at the temple on Friday. “With exactly a month left for the annual festival, which coincides with Rama Navami, we have already started making arrangements,” he said.

The ‘Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam’ will be conducted on April 22, arrangements for which are also underway at the massive complex located close to the temple. He instructed authorities to stick to deadlines on arrangements, keeping in mind the huge inflow of devotees.

TTD’s Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Deputy Executive Officers Natesh Babu S. Harikrishna, K. Prasanthi, Gunabhushan Reddy, Siva Prasad, Deputy Conservator of Forest Srinivasulu and Kadapa district officials took part.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.