HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Volunteers will not be involved in any process related to elections, says Kadapa Collector

Corrections in name, age and address of voters can be made when booth-level officials will visit the households, says Collector

July 20, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Collector V. Vijayarama Raju addressing a meeting of the representatives of political parties in Kadapa on Thursday.

Collector V. Vijayarama Raju addressing a meeting of the representatives of political parties in Kadapa on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector V. Vijayarama Raju has said that the village and ward volunteers will not be employed in any process pertaining to the general elections.

Speaking to the representatives of political parties here on July 20 (Thursday), he said the volunteers of village and ward secretariats would not be given any responsibility pertaining to elections. The statement came during the discussion on the enrolment of new voters and revision of the voters’ list in tune with the directions of the Election Commission of India.

As part of the electoral list verification programme, booth-level officers would visit every household, check for the presence of voters and delete the names in case of their absence. “Corrections in name, age and address, if any, can be made on the spot,” said the Collector.

When the political parties brought to the notice of the Collector the involvement of volunteers in the administrative set-up, Mr. Vijayarama Raju said action would be taken if the presence of volunteers in any of the activities related to elections was brought to his notice.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.