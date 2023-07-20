Volunteers will not be involved in any process related to elections, says Kadapa Collector

July 20, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KADAPA

District Collector V. Vijayarama Raju has said that the village and ward volunteers will not be employed in any process pertaining to the general elections.

Speaking to the representatives of political parties here on July 20 (Thursday), he said the volunteers of village and ward secretariats would not be given any responsibility pertaining to elections. The statement came during the discussion on the enrolment of new voters and revision of the voters’ list in tune with the directions of the Election Commission of India.

As part of the electoral list verification programme, booth-level officers would visit every household, check for the presence of voters and delete the names in case of their absence. “Corrections in name, age and address, if any, can be made on the spot,” said the Collector.

When the political parties brought to the notice of the Collector the involvement of volunteers in the administrative set-up, Mr. Vijayarama Raju said action would be taken if the presence of volunteers in any of the activities related to elections was brought to his notice.