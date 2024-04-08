Volunteers will be kept away to ensure free and fair polls, says Tirupati District Collector

April 08, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirupati District Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar asserted that the volunteers will be kept away from the election process to ensure free and fair polling.

Addressing a meeting of officials on election preparedness, here on Monday, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishnakanth Patel, he said no poll-related work had been entrusted to the volunteers.

Mr. Kumar said that disciplinary action has been initiated against 18 volunteers, one ration dealer and five government employees for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). FIR has been filed in 203 instances of seizure of liquor, gold/silver, freebies and more. Moreover, 390 of the total 510 complaints received through the cVIGIL app had been resolved, while 120 of them were dropped, he added.

Mr. Patel said that four companies of central forces had already reached the district, and Station House Officers (SHOs) are leading flag marches and spending the night in villages under ‘Palle Nidra’ to instill confidence among the voters.

District Revenue Officer Penchala Kishore, District I&PR Officer Bala Kondaiah and Additional SP J. Venkata Rao were present.

