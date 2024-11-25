ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers stage protest demanding payment of pending honorarium in Vijayawada

Updated - November 25, 2024 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Volunteers Association demands rise of honorarium to ₹10,000 as per the poll promise made by TDP and JSP chiefs

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

AP State Volunteers Association members staging a protest demonstration in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh State Volunteers Association members staged a protest, demanding the State government do justice to them. They submitted a memorandum to the NTR District Collector here on Monday, November 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

They urged the government to release the pending honorarium for the volunteers and fulfil its election promises.

The then-opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party National president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan promised in their joint election manifesto that the volunteers would be provided job security. It was also mentioned that the existing honorarium of ₹5,000 per month is insufficient due to the rising costs of essential commodities and petrol prices. As per the election promise, it was assured that an honorarium of ₹10,000 per month would be given, they reminded the government.

Even though the NDA government came to power five months ago, no decision has been made regarding this. The government was requested to pay the honorarium. The association said those who resigned due to political pressures should be reinstated with humanitarian consideration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US