Volunteers stage protest demanding payment of pending honorarium in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh State Volunteers Association demands rise of honorarium to ₹10,000 as per the poll promise made by TDP and JSP chiefs

November 25, 2024

G.V.R. Subba Rao
AP State Volunteers Association members staging a protest demonstration in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh State Volunteers Association members staged a protest, demanding the State government do justice to them. They submitted a memorandum to the NTR District Collector here on Monday, November 25.

They urged the government to release the pending honorarium for the volunteers and fulfil its election promises.

The then-opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party National president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan promised in their joint election manifesto that the volunteers would be provided job security. It was also mentioned that the existing honorarium of ₹5,000 per month is insufficient due to the rising costs of essential commodities and petrol prices. As per the election promise, it was assured that an honorarium of ₹10,000 per month would be given, they reminded the government.

Even though the NDA government came to power five months ago, no decision has been made regarding this. The government was requested to pay the honorarium. The association said those who resigned due to political pressures should be reinstated with humanitarian consideration.

