Volunteers sparing no effort in taking welfare schemes to every household, says NTR district Collector

More than 10,000 volunteers are helping in the redress of people’s grievances as part of the Jagananna Suraksha programme, says Dilli Rao

July 19, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The volunteers and village and district-level authorities are making efforts to ensure that the services being provided by the State government reach every household, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said.

Addressing the media here on July 19 (Wednesday), Mr. Dilli Rao said, as part of the Jagananna Suraksha programme, which began on June 24, a total of 10,671 volunteers in 16 mandals and four municipalities visited every household assigned to them and helped resolve their grievances.

They also helped people get the required certificates by submitting relevant documents on their behalf in the secretariats, and handed over the tokens to them, he said.

In the camps organised from July 1 on the premises of 449 secretariats in the district, as many as 2,32,401 certificates were given away to the people, he said, appreciating the efforts put in by the volunteers.

