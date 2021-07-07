Andhra Pradesh

Volunteers should play proactive role: Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday asked staff of village secretariats and volunteers to dedicate more time for the service of the people and asked them to strive to enhance the image of the government by effectively implementing welfare schemes at the grassroots-level.

Mr. Satyanarayana inaugurated newly-constructed village secretariats at Perumali in Terlam mandal and Paradi of Bobbili mandal. Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appalanaidu urged the Minister to ensure more funds for improvement of drinking water facilities in Bobbili town and other parts of the constituency.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Joint Collector R. Mahesh Kumar and Parvatipuram Sub-Collector Bhavana, Zilla Parishad CEO T. Venkateswara Rao were present in the meeting.


