Andhra Pradesh

Volunteers should enhance government’s image, says MP

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar on Thursday asked volunteers to “strive towards enhancing the image of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government by achieving 100% satisfaction among people in their respective wards and divisions”.

Along with Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, Mr. Chandrasekhar felicitated volunteers who had shown dedication in their work in Bobbili constituency. The MP said that the flagship programmes of the State government, including ration distribution and disbursement of pensions, should be done as per schedule.

Mr. China Appala Naidu said that opposition parties were unable to come to terms with the effective implementation of the volunteer system in the State and said that many States were keen on following the A.P. government’s welfare schemes and volunteer system. Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal was present in the programme.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 12:44:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/volunteers-should-enhance-governments-image-says-mp/article34330737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY