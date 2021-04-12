‘Volunteers must coordinate with public representatives’

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana speaking during a programme organised in Vizianagaram on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM

12 April 2021 23:26 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday asked village and ward volunteers to coordinate with newly-elected public representatives in order to better serve people.

The Minister presented awards to meritorious volunteers at a function organised in Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, he said many people with vested interests had tried to disrupt the volunteers' system, but it proved to be successful at every level.

Vizianagram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal said that the government’s flagship programmes were being implemented successfully at the ground-level thanks to the active and dedicated work of the volunteers.

Along with the Minister, they gave away Seva Vajra awards to five persons and Seva Ratna awards to 16 volunteers and Seva Mitra awards to 1,100 volunteers. Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijaya Lakshmi and Vizianagaram SP B.Rajakumari were present at the meeting.