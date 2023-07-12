Volunteers lodge police complaint against Pawan Kalyan over ‘women trafficking’ remarks

July 12, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Volunteers working at village and ward secretariat in NTR District have lodged a police complaint against Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for ‘making derogatory remarks’ against them.

In the complaint lodged with the NTR District Police Commissionerate here on July 12 (Wednesday), the volunteers demanded that a case be booked against Mr. Pawan Kalyan and the JSP activists and that appropriate action be taken against them after a thorough probe into the issue.

They alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan criticised the volunteers and made baseless allegations against the volunteer system. The complainants alleged that the Jana Sena president accused them of being involved in ‘women trafficking’ and passing on the related information to the anti-social elements.

“During his Varahi Yatra in Eluru on July 9, the JSP president alleged that the volunteers were behind 30,000 women going missing and their trafficking in the State. Mr. Pawan Kalyan has insulted lakhs of volunteers without any evidence. He is trying to link us with criminal activities,” the volunteers alleged.

“We are appointed by the State government to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes and help out the needy people. But, the remarks of the JSP president have pained us,” said Mr. Venkatesh, a volunteer.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan claimed that he had gathered the information about the missing and trafficked women from a Central agency. He is trying to create unrest among women. His motive is to create law and order problems and violence in the State,” said Uday, another volunteer and among those who lodged the police complaint.

The volunteers also appealed to the police to register a case, inquire into the sources of Mr. Pawan Kalyan, and take against him for insulting them.

