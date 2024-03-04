Volunteer system will continue in Andhra Pradesh if TDP-JSP combine comes to power, says Chandrababu Naidu

March 04, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PENUKONDA (SRI SATHYA SAI DISTRICT)

Making it clear that the ward and village volunteer system introduced by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh will continue if the TDP-JSP combine is voted to power, Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the system will be made more efficient by imparting training to the volunteers.

“There are many educated and talented youth among the volunteers. We will enhance their capacity building. I appeal to the volunteers to stop the unethical practice of working as the YSRCP activists,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Erramanchi in Penukonda Assembly constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district on March 4 (Monday).

The TDP president repeated the party’s campaign phrase “Who killed Babai (former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy)” several times in a high pitch. Holding a copy of a vernacular daily that carried news on Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Mr Naidu said,” Everybody knows who killed Babai.”

He demanded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to answer the questions raised by his cousin sister Narreddy Sunitha Reddy about her father’s (Vivekananda Reddy’s) murder. “She (Sunitha Reddy) has made it clear as to who murdered her father. She questioned how come Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy knew Vivekananda Reddy was murdered with an axe,” Mr. Naidu said and faulted the Chief Minister for “changing stand” on the CBI inquiry into the murder after coming to power.

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP-JSP combine would implement the blueprint of Vision-2029 for the integrated development of Andhra Pradesh. Terming Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘Rayalaseema Drohi’, the TDP national president alleged that the YSRCP government had betrayed the people of the undivided Anantapur district by neglecting the perennial drought conditions there. He also accused the YSRCP MLAs of looting natural resources such as sand, gravel, and crushed stone, and resorting to land grabbing, corruption, and extortion.

He also alleged that the YSRCP leadership had given tickets to red sanders smugglers and people with criminal records for the forthcoming elections.

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP-JSP combine, if voted to power, would work for industrial development and complete the irrigation projects in Anantapur. “It is unfortunate that the YSRCP government denied APSRTC buses to the TDP cadre for the Penukonda meeting, while the buses are being used for the meetings of the ruling party,” Mr. Naidu alleged and appealed to the people to elect the TDP candidates in all 14 Assembly constituencies in the undivided Anantapur district.

TDP and JSP leaders took part in the meeting.

