‘Volunteer system strengthens governance at ground level’

RAMACHANDRAPURAM (EAST GODAVARI)

18 April 2021 00:57 IST

BC Welfare Minister lauds their services, presents awards to them

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. enu Gopala Krishna on Saturday said that the Village/Ward Volunteer system has strengthened governance at the ground level as they continue to play a pivotal role in the implementation of various welfare schemes.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Saturday presented Seva Vajra and Seva Ratna awards to the volunteers, lauding their services in the Ramachandrapuram Assembly segment.

Addressing the gathering here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said: “The system has emerged an important pillar in the governance at the ground level. A volunteers’ contribution to tackle COVID-19 is remarkable and people are indebted to their services on all fronts.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Muralidhar said that the volunteer system yielded results beyond expectations in curbing corruption in the implementation of the welfare schemes.

On the vaccination drive, Mr. Muralidhar said that nearly 40,000 people would be administered the vaccine across East Godavari district on April 19. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer N.V.V. Satyanarayana, District Panchayat Officer K. Nageswar Naik and other officials were present.