Volunteer goes extra mile to hand over pension

Sreenivasulu being felicitated by Collector G. Veerapandian in Kurnool.

KURNOOL

05 May 2021 08:50 IST

Collector felicitates him for dedication to duty

A volunteer, who travelled close to 600 km to hand over the old-age pension to a woman beneficiary in Ahmednagar of Maharashtra, was felicitated by District Collector G. Veerapandian for his exemplary dedication to duty.

The volunteer, identified as Sreenivasulu, from Gondiparla village in Kurnool district, set off on a journey to reach M. Lakshmi Devi(60), also a resident of Gondiparla, so that he could take her biometric scan and hand over the three months’ pension amount of ₹6,750.

Ms. Lakshmi Devi had gone to Ahmednagar to be with her son three months ago and was stuck due to the lockdown. Mr. Sreenivasulu, who returned to Kurnool on Tuesday after completing the task, said if she did not take pension for three months consecutively, she would be ineligible for a pension. He said he went the extra mile to ensure that the woman does not get disqualified for receiving pension.

