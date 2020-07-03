Voluntary lockdown in Vizianagaram

The Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce directed shopkeepers in PW Market and Chinna Market to close their businesses till July 7 after it emerged that a rice seller and some workers had tested positive for coronavirus in the town.

A press release by VCC president K. Sitaramamurthy and secretary Kapuganti Srinivas said that the voluntary lockdown is expected to have a serious impact on business transactions as the PW Market is a major commercial centre in North Andhra region, with daily revenue from the sale of essential commodities going into crores of rupees.

It is also a major hub for transport of goods to Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other places. Other shops and establishments including textile showrooms and gold shops will be open from 8 a.m. till 2 pm. Many shopkeepers are reluctant to open their establishments due to a shortage of manpower. A majority of the workers come from Gajularega village which has been declared as a red zone after more than 25 positive cases were reported from there.